RHOADES, Charles

RHOADES, Sr., Charles E. "Chuck"



Age 84, of Lewisburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, following a brief



illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, brother-in-law, Earl VanScoy and by a sister Helen Wilson. He



retired from Chrysler. Chuck is survived by his 3 children,



Denise (Timothy) Smyer, Jennifer (Danny) Linder and Charles Rhoades, Jr.; by his companion, Wanda Branham Jones; grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Randy, Kristin, Brandon, Drew and Kayla; great-grandchildren, Lyla, Sydney, Landon, Declan, Llewyn and McKenna; sisters, Dorothy VanScoy and Katherine (Richard) Zindorf, along with numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 12:30 pm, Wed. Jan. 19



at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday from 11:30 am until service time.



