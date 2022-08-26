RHOADES, David M.



Age 62, of Brookville, passed away on August 21, 2022, following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by son Michael Rhoades, parents John and Sara Rhoades, and sister Brenda Rhoades Elie. Survived by sons Jacob Rhoades, Johnathan Rhoades, sister Karen Rhoades, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was a member of The Ridge Church where he was a Sunday School teacher. David was a loving Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, and Friend. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ, his boys, his family, friends and sports. His biggest joy was spending time with his 3 sons. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26th at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 27th at The Ridge Church.

