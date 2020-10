RHOADES, Velma K.



Velma K. Rhoades was born on July 14, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio. She passed away on October 10, 2020, at the age of 67.



Velma was a graduate of



Patterson Cooperative High School class of 1972 and



Central State University class of 1976. A memorial service



will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Donald



Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882



Germantown Pike. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12 pm.