April 4, 2021

RHOADS, Robert "Baldy"

Age 91 of Dayton, passed away at his home on April 4, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alva and Mary Rhoads, and his siblings,

Genevieve, Virginia, Helen,

Arthur, and Howard. Baldy is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandra (Marple) Rhoads; his daughters, Tonya, Anita, and Karen; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was a

member of the United States Army, 1st Division, 24th Infantry Regiment in Germany. Baldy retired after 34 years of service from the General Motors Truck and Bus Division. A memorial service is scheduled for 10 AM on Thursday, April 22nd in the mausoleum at Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of

flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity. Tobias Funeral Home.

