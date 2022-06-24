RICE, Carol

RICE (Kepler), Carol Jean



Carol Jean Kepler Rice, 84 years of age, of Springfield, OH, passed away on June 19, 2022, in Franklin, TN. Amazing



mother, grandmother, friend and Christian, who longed for heaven and is at peace in the arms of her Lord and Savior. She leaves a legacy of serving, laughter, love, and was a prayer warrior that covered her family, children, and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. It can be said of Carol that "Her children rise up and call her blessed" (Proverbs 31: 28) Carol was born in Springfield, OH, on August 26, 1937. She graduated from Springfield HS 1955 and Community Hospital School of Nursing in 1957.



During that time, she met and married her husband of 46 years Donald F. Rice, and became a mom to four daughters: Jennifer (Lance) Miller Naples, FL, Linda Rice (Lindy D'Amico) Blue Ridge, GA, Donna (Michael) Cella, Franklin, TN, and Beth (Steven) Townsend, Fort Wayne, IN. Carol is preceded in death by her husband Donald Rice, mother Mary Catherine Jones, sister and brother-in-law Mary Lou and Earl Fritts, brother Robert (Alice Kepler Whitacre) Kepler, and many other family and friends. Carol also leaves grandchildren: Rachael (Luis) Vasquez, Rebecca Miller and Megan (Travis) Blew: Anna and Abigail Cella, Sarah (engaged to Ryan Smith) Townsend and Jacob Townsend; and great-grandchildren: Reece, Jenelle, Paige, Josie. Family and friends will celebrate Carol's life at a graveside services July 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Fairview Cemetery in West Liberty. In lieu of flowers, that family requests that donations be sent in Carol's honor to the benevolence fund at Naples First Church of the Nazarene attn., Martha Green, 3100 Bailey Ln., Naples, FL 34105. WILLIAMSON



