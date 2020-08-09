RICE, Dolores J. "Dee" 73, of Springfield, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Dee was born April 6, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, to Raphael and Loretta (Ahern) Cashin. She was a very loving and caring wife and friend who would always put others first. She was very creative with her hands and loved working in the yard doing landscaping. Dee also loved her dog and cats very much. She also loved watching her Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes on TV. Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Scott Rice; son, John Thomas; sisters, Karen (Fred) Davidson and Mary (Luke) Hinton; nephew, Zach Hinton; aunts, Margy and Rosie and numerous cousins; and many special friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Cashin. A private graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Dee's name to your local animal shelter. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

