dayton-daily-news logo
X

RICE, Edna

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RICE, Edna M.

Edna M. Rice, of South Charleston, was born December 16, 1955, passed Sunday, November 20, 2022, after a long illness. Edna is survived by her sister Diane (Robert) Williamson, niece Cheney (Steven) Dulin and great-nephews Gideon and Odin, brother Wayne (Joyce) Langdon, niece Brittney (Cameron) Pierce and great-niece Allie, and husband Douglas. She is preceded in death by several siblings and her mother Edna Holycross who she adored. Family and friends will lovingly remember her kindness privately. Please, in lieu of flowers, make donations to animal welfare league or similar organizations supporting her beloved feline friends. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
DAVIS, Robert
2
ALDRICH, CLIFFORD
3
APPLIN, Wanda
4
BLUMENTHAL, FRED
5
GLUECKERT, Rita
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top