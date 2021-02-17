X

RICE, Geraldine

RICE, Geraldine M.

Age 97 of Fairfield, passed away at Majestic Care Center on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Geraldine was born in Provo, Utah, on January 20, 1924, to George M. Barnett and

Marcella Maloney Barnett.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Sandra Kinch of Laughlin, NV, John (Sandra) Rice of Hamilton, OH, and

David (Shirley) Rice of Hamilton, OH; 7 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, George and Marcella Barnett; husband, John R. Rice; grandson, Terry Rice; son-in-law, Herman Kinch. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick

Funeral Home, on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Westview Church of Christ, 1040 Azel Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013. www.browndawsonflick.com.

