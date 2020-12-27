RICE, Kathryn

RICE (Deppen),



Kathryn Lynn



In Loving Memory



1950-2020



Kathryn Lynn Deppen Rice, age 70 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, to Jean Deppen Wills and the late Joseph Deppen.



She is survived by her mother Jean Deppen Wills and stepfather T.K. Wills, her sons Brent Rice and wife Kricket, Todd Rice and wife Abby, Nate Rice and wife Sarabeth, her five grandchildren Sunny, Alice, Iris, Luke and Naomi Rice, as well as her brothers Joe Deppen and wife Joni, Dan Deppen and wife Becky, Matt Deppen and wife



Cindy. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Kathy was a real estate agent at Better Homes and Gardens Big Hill for many years and an active member of her community. She loved spending quality time with her sons and grandchildren and would travel far and wide to visit them. She lived for laughter and enjoyed sitting in the sun, gardening and playing games. She was a positive light with an optimism that was contagious. She was a mother and grandmother to so many more than just her own family members.



A memorial service will be held at a later date and a tree will be planted in Kathy's honor within the Carriage Trace



community. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Valley.

