RICE, Kathy



Kathy Rice, beloved daughter of Jean Deppen-Wills and the late, Joseph Deppen; stepdaughter of T.K. Wills, sister of Joe (Joani), Dan (Becky), Matt (Cindy); stepsister of Tom; mother of Brent (Kricket), Todd (Abby), and Nate (Sarah); and grandmother to 5 grandchildren who she adored, passed too soon from this life. They will forever mourn her loss.



Kathy was a ray of sunshine to her family and friends. She was a caring, sharing person who always wanted to have a good time. She loved to laugh and be with other people. She had a positive attitude in her work and with her many community activities as well as her career.



When her boys were growing up, she served as a liaison for the school and Parent Club of Centerville.



Kathy was a realtor and associate partner at Big Hill GMAC Real Estate all of her career life. She was a positive thinker which was a great asset in her work. She received recognition from the local, state and national association of realtors due to her dedication to her clients and the organization as a whole. She was awarded the designation of Realtor of the Year which is the highest honor bestowed by the local board.



She served on many boards at the Dayton Area Board of Realtors, most notably as the President of the Board. Her committee work included Golf Outings (she loved dressing as a clown going around the golf course selling raffle tickets), Partners in Education, Political Action, United Way, Holiday Parties and President of the Sales Club. Kathy was a major driving force behind the Marines "Toys for Tots" campaign at the annual Christmas Party. She was a vivid, time sharing person who loved her work.



Kathy was very happy living and being a part of her Carriage Trace Condominium Association where she lived for many years. She never wanted to live anywhere else. She served



several years on the Carriage Trace Board of Directors



including being the board president.



Her family will miss her love greatly.



Love you Kathy, sleep in peace.



Mom

