RICE, Larry Ernest



Born to Walter D. Rice and Phoebe E. (Goff) Rice on Monday, July 28th, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully with his family on Friday, December 9th, 2022, at the age of 81 years. He believed that Jesus is Lord and trusted in His grace. Larry also believed that the Lord's work in our lives is displayed through our respect and care for those around us. He was a committed coach who saw sport as a tool to develop character and worked to instill persistence, resilience, selflessness, and thoughtfulness in his athletes. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Gloria J. Dillow in 2021, brother Mark W. Rice in 2021, and brother-in-law Glenn A. Bostic in 2013. He is survived by his former wife, Carolyn L. (Johnson) Rice; his sons Brett A. and Christopher A. Rice; his grandchildren, Sophia, Elizabeth, Lucas, Emma, Ezri, Titus, Elaina, and Lumen Rice; his sister, Drucilla Bostic; his brother Rick Rice; and numerous other daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Larry received his bachelor of arts from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, in education and became a teacher at Clark County Ohio's Northwestern School District for 32 years. He also coached football and enjoyed several undefeated seasons and was inducted into the Northwestern High School athletic hall of fame in 2009 as head coach of the 1967 championship football team. He loved his sons, grandchildren, brothers, and sisters dearly and they were his joy in life. Unfortunately, he suffered from an undiagnosed neurological disorder starting in middle age. While his disorder deeply hampered his later life, he was still able to enjoy the peace of retirement in southern Ohio. In his last decade, dementia faded the effects of his neurological disorder and allowed him to better enjoy his last years with family. The Rice family encourages families who may be suffering from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) to consider a brain donation near the affected family member's end of life. Learn more at: https://www.bu.edu/cte/ Larry loved planting trees, and in lei of flowers and other gifts to the family, we ask that you give to organizations that support sharing the gospel and plant trees in Larry's name: https://donate.worldvision.org/give/fruit-trees.



A visitation is planned for Thursday, December 15th, 2022, starting at 1:30 PM in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 N Limestone St, Springfield, Ohio 45503 with services for Larry starting at 2:30 PM. Live-streaming will be available via the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page beginning at 2:30pm. He will be interred at Ferncliff Cemetery, also in Springfield, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



