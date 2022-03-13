RICE, Lois Ann Tarter



Age 86 of Kettering, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her parents Mel C. and Ruby E. Tarter, sisters Betty Toombs and Darlene Fox, and brother Leroy Tarter. She is survived by her two sons Ed Rice and his wife Mary and Mike Rice, grandsons Isaiah and Joseph Rice, step-grandchildren Nick and Christina, and numerous great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Lois worked at Frigidaire and Tom's Automotive in Beavercreek. She was a member of East Dayton Baptist Church and a 1953 graduate of Nancy High School in KY. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. of Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with interment to follow at Byron Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services on March 18. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church at Eastmont or Gideon's International in Lois's memory. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

