X

RICE, Mabel

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

RICE, Mabel Eileen

MABEL EILEEN RICE, 92, of Springfield, passed away on February 13, 2021, at Villa Springfield. She was born on September 17, 1928, daughter of John H. and Mary E. (Baker) Errett. She was a member of the East Congregation of Jehovah's witnesses of Springfield, Ohio. Survivors include her son John R.

(Helen) Rice; daughter-in-law Bobbie J. Rice; grandchildren, Mike (Karen) Rice, Duane (Joanie) Rice and Cara Brown; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two

sisters; one sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; son, Paul and grandson, Kirk Anthony. A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Vale Cemetery, Springfield Township. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.