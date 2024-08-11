Rice, Tony R. "Poppy"



Of Kettering, Ohio passed away July 13, 2024 at Austin Trace Health and Rehab having lived 94 wonderful years. He was born on February 25, 1930 to Erver and Olena Rice of Shepola, KY and was one of ten siblings. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. He then went on to attend Eastern Kentucky University with his beautiful bride Patricia. They graduated and became teachers. They started in one room schools in the backwoods of KY. They then eventually ended up in Dayton Public Schools and he finished his career there. A jovial and easygoing man. Poppy found joy in simple pleasures such as bowling with his grandson Andrew, solving crossword puzzles, and cheering on the KY Wildcat basketball team. He enjoyed gospel music on Saturday nights and knew every word of every song. He was passionate about Trump, voting, education and his faith. He had a considerate, selfless, and generous heart. As his daughter he taught me many things but to be humble, appreciative and to have patience were the most important. Tony's legacy lives on in his loving wife of 70 years Patricia, Daughter Jan Rice (Don Blair) grandson Andrew (Molly) Heller and great grandchildren Nathan, Sophia, Titus, and Hayden. His Brother Lennis Rice of Somerset, KY and numerous nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes the family has elected to forego a formal service and will be grieving his passing privately. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com