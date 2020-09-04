RICE, Tyler C. Tyler C. Rice, age 28, of Trenton, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born May 2, 1992, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Barney and Tina (nee Campbell) Rice. Tyler was a 2011 graduate of Carlisle High School. He played football and wrestled in high school, who he was a state qualifier. Tyler is survived by his parents, Barney and Tina Rice, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Terry Unthank, officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

