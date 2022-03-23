RICH, Frederick W.



Age 84, of Danbury Senior Living, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Kettering Health-Dayton. Fred enjoyed watching sports on TV especially the New England Patriots and Tom Brady. Fred loved being with family and taking care of his dogs. He was preceded in death by his son, Frederick Rich, first wife, Judean Rowland Rich, second wife, Judith A. Grove, and sister, Evelyn Goodson. Fred is survived by his daughter, Virginia Lynn Rich (Mike Smith); brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Wilma Jean Rich; grandsons, Frederick Christopher and Benjamin William Rich; and many other



relatives and friends. Memorial Service 6 PM Friday, March 25, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights



Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Norm Rich Jr, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in Frederick's memory.

