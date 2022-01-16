Hamburger icon
RICHARDS, Brenda

RICHARDS, Brenda Sue

Brenda Sue Richards, age 76, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Christ Hospital. She was born December 18, 1945, to Bonnie Paul and Christine (Brewer) Durbin in Richmond, Kentucky. She graduated from Monroe High School. She was married to James M. Richards for 50 years before his passing in 2015. Brenda is survived by her children; Paul (Tammy) Richards, James (Micki) Richards,

Christie (Brian) Powell, grandchildren; Cody (Sarah) Snell,

Brody Snell, Logan Powell, Dylan Richards, Andrew Richards, Jayden Richards, Erin Richards, Maya Powel and 5 great-grandchildren Ryleigh, Addyson, Braxlee, Scarlett and Lily.

Visitation will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Tom Ward officiating. Interment will take place at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Compelling Love in Guatemala at http:cten.org/karrenchupa In memory of Brenda Richards or by check CTEN USA, PO Box 291307, Kerrville, TX 78029-1307 In memo Rocky and Karrin. Condolences may be sent to the family at


