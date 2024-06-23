Richardson, Alice

Richardson (Eblin), Alice Lucinda "Cindy"



Alice Lucinda "Cindy" (Eblin) Richardson, 69, of Springfield passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2024 in her home. She was born February 8, 1955 in Springfield, the daughter of Eugene and Norma Jean (Tincher) Eblin. Cindy was a graduate of Shawnee High School and Clark Technical College. She worked at Sims Company for 30+ years before switching to a nursing career at St. John's and later Care Plus Home Care before retiring in 2020. Cindy had attended Beacon Street Church of Christ in Christian Union. She was a loving devoted mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend. She was a caring and hard worker her whole life. She loved being outdoors, working in her yard, animals, and spending time with family, especially holidays and vacations with the entire family. Survivors include her daughter, Jill Richardson; grandchildren, Haley and Caden Berry; sister, Julie Eblin; aunt, Wilma Tincher; sister-in-law, Louise Richardson; nephew, Matt and Amy Miller and their daughters, Lexi and Maddie; niece, Emily and Justin Miller and their daughter, Grace; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cecil Richardson; her brother, Lew Eblin; sister, Rhoda Miller; brother-in-law, Dan Miller; and several aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, June 28 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Russell Andrews, Jr. officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12-1 pm. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com