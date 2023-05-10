Richardson, Barry A.



Age 70, of Hamilton, Ohio, was surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 7, 2023, when he peacefully met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Barry was born in Hamilton on June 11, 1952, to Paul and Mildred Richardson. He attended Union College in Barbourville, KY, and the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. Barry married Marla Cook on September 18, 1976. They met at Mercy Hamilton Hospital where he was admitted after sustaining an injury from an accident while driving in a funeral procession and Marla was his nurse. He served his mortuary degree apprenticeship and worked for Webb Noonan Funeral home for 30 years; retired and later was employed by Weigel Funeral home until he semi-retired in 2018. Barry was a compassionate person who dealt well with those working through difficult times. He was active in Lindenwald Kiwanis Club and enjoyed helping with the pancake breakfast. He was a longtime member of the Hamilton Front Street Presbyterian Church where he served in various capacities, on many boards, and was a wonderful greeter every Sunday morning. After Barry's parents passed away, he and his sister continued to maintain the farm they grew up on, relying on the knowledge and help of their uncles, Harold Richardson and the late Larry Richardson. Barry accompanied Marla on one of her many mission trips to Mexico enjoying the work that they did. Barry and Marla did a lot of traveling both in the states and other countries and enjoyed spending time on the beach in Florida during the winter. Traveling, though, came second to spending time with his two sons, his sons' wives, and his six grandchildren. He faithfully attended sports events, dance recitals, and trips to the farm where he allowed his grandkids to experience similar things he had as a child. Barry was preceded in death by his wife, Marla, in November, 2021, and his parents in 2012. He is survived by son John (Joni) Richardson and their three children Alli, AJ and Lucy of Liberty township; and son Todd (Samantha) Richardson and their three children Madilynn, Emma and Luke of Fairfield Twp. Barry is also survived by his sister Susan (Pat) Rooney and their sons Casey Keen and Michael Rooney, plus his sisters-in-law Karen Dean of Sylva, NC and Tonja Randall of Hamilton, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends, and family pet "Sadie". Services will be held at the Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio, 45011, at 11 AM on May 15, with visitation at 10 AM. Burial service will be at the College Corner Cemetery for family and close friends only, at 2:30 pm. Memorials may be directed to the Missions, Music or other ministries of the Front Street Presbyterian Church. The Weigel Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

