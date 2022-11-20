RICHARDSON, Burton

RICHARDSON, Sr., Burton Wade "Dapper Dan"



Age 89, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022. Burton was retired from Harrison Radiator after 33 years of service. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a member of the VFW, AmVets and Eagles. Burton was preceded in death by his beloved wife, JoAnn. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Victoria and Homer Wicke, Cynthia Lee and Michael Mills; son and daughter-in-law, Burton W. Jr. "Speedy" and Teresa Richardson; sister, Elaine Chapin; brother, Jerry A. Richardson; grandchildren, Ashley Maria, Ashley Ann, Michael J., Trevor, Lee Michael, Brittany, Ashley Nicole, Hailey JoAnn; special friends, Will and Karen Harris; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Minister Waylon Forkener officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12 Noon until service time.

