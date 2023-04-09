Richardson, Larry Joseph, Sr.



Larry Joseph Richardson, Sr., age 82 of Oxford, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Larry was born in rural Butler county, Ohio on April 2, 1941 to the late Lawrence John Richardson and Stella Louise (Howe) Richardson. He attended Talawanda High School, graduating in 1959. A year later, he married his high school sweetheart, Deanna Lemmons. He worked in civil construction, finishing his career with Laborers' Local 534 after 30 years of employment with W.G. Stang Construction. He was a life-long member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Larry had a life-long passion for raising and showing livestock, especially sheep. He was a lifetime member of 4-H, FFA, and was an honored member of the Butler County Lamb & Wool Association. Above all, Larry loved God and his family with all his heart. Larry will be dearly missed by his wife of 62 years, Deanna Richardson; his children, Brenda (Daniel) Bertsch, Larry (Mary) Richardson Jr., Mark (Jamie) Richardson, Matthew (Laura) Richardson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, Harold (Cathy) Richardson; his sister, Mary Ellen Taylor; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and his sisters and brothers in Christ. Larry is reunited in Heaven with his parents, two grandsons, Thomas and Luke Richardson; and his siblings, Paul, Earl, LaVerna, and Kenny. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 111 East High Street, Oxford, Ohio, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Darrtown Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Luke Richardson Memorial Scholarship Fund, care of Miami University Credit Union, 31 Lynn Ave. Oxford, OH 45056. Arrangements by Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio. www.browndawsonflick.com

