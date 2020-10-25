X

RICHARDSON, Robert

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

RICHARDSON, Sr.,

Robert Langford

Age 77 passed away Thursday October 22, 2020. He was born November 12, 1942 in Hamilton to the late John B. and

Sadie (nee Pearson) Richardson. Robert is survived by his wife Bonnie Richardson;

children Barbara (Jerry) Whitaker, Veronica "Lou" (Cecil) Green, Robert (Becky) Richardson, II, Virginia "Jenny"

Richardson; seven grandchildren Amanda Richardson, Curtis Green, Kyle Green, Joshua Richardson, Jacob Burton, Miranda Richardson, Rachel Richardson; nieces and nephews including Charlotte Allen, Terry DePew and was also survived by many other family and friends. He was also preceded in death by eight siblings Bruce Richardson, Eileen Miller, Odene Chaney, Darrell Richardson, Carolyn Chasteen, Mary Bacon, Gloria

Harris, and Sue Richardson. Visitation at THE WEBSTER

FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Saturday October 31, 2020 from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 12 NOON with Cecil Green, the officiant. Burial to follow with full military honors in Crown Hill Memorial Park.


www.websterfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.