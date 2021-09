Sammie Richardson Jr.



4/7/1939 - 9/27/2020





Daddy it seem like a lifetime since God called you home and you gained your GOLDEN WINGS. Although its only been a year, we know you are smiling down on us saying "don't cry for me BECAUSE I'M HAPPY AND FREE". The family think and talk about you all the time. Continue to REST IN PARADISE OUR KING.



LOVE AND MISS YOU DEARLY!!!



Wife Sue, Kids Veronica, Leslie, Natalie and Sammy lll,



Grandkids and Great-grandkids.