RICHARDSON,



Shirley Mae



Age 98, passed away at Legacy Village on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gene Richardson in January of 1997; parents, Jacob and Stella Wolfe and siblings, Edgar Wolfe, Florence Seibert, Harriette Wolfe and Roland Wolfe. She is survived by her son, Gregg Richardson of Xenia, OH; daughter, Cinda W (Randall) Schantz of Saginaw, MI; grandchildren, Eric Schantz of Lansing, MI, and Stephanie



(Jason) Skinner of Grass Valley, CA, and great-grandchild,



Cedar. She was a member of The Eastern Stars and Christ



United Methodist Church. She was an Honors Graduate from Stivers High School. She had the distinction of getting a hole- in-one at Holly Hills Golf Course on Hole #3. She was a secretary to the principal at Fairmont East High School. She was a huge fan of both the U.D. Flyers and OSU. She enjoyed



needlepoint and Bridge. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Private services will be held with her family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

