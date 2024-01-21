Rickard, Charlotte L.



Charlotte L. (Uhl) Rickard, age 86 of Vandalia, passed away Monday, January 15, 2024 at Danbury of Huber Heights. She was born on May 14, 1937 in Houghton, Michigan the daughter of Herman & Catherine (Riedy) Uhl. She was a secretary and retired from the Teamsters. She was an avid book reader and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She is survived by her daughter Susan L. Rickard; grandsons Brandon D. Walker and Joshua A. Crawford; great grandson Cooper James Walker; and her brother Michael Uhl. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 54 years Richard Rickard in 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 11:00 am at the St. Christopher Church, 435 E. National Road, Vandalia with Father Robert Hale officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday from 10:00 am  11:00 am at the church. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Charlotte's memory to Danbury Senior Living, 8001 Red Buckeye Dr., Tipp City, Ohio 45371 or to a Hospice of your choice. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com