RICKARD, Virginia R.



80 of Springfield passed away May 3, 2022, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 28, 1941, the daughter of William McKinley and Threse Harness. Virginia was a member of the London Senior



Center. She enjoyed working puzzles, crocheting, crosswords, painting, cooking, and playing cards. But what gave her the most pleasure was spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband George Rickard; siblings Larry, Jerry, Catherine, and Carol. She is survived by her children Beth (Craig) Cox, Meg Lewis, and George Scott Rickard; brother William (Gerry) Harness;



sisters Judy Geisler, Andrea Duerr, and Sylvia Smith; grandchildren Chris, Connie, Amber, John, Ian, Holly, and Seth; great-grandchildren Ahliya, Izayah, Nevaeh, Samara, Amiyah, Audri, and Lucas; and many nieces and nephews. A gathering will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Fellowship Christian 2301 Valley Loop Rd, Springfield from 1:30PM to 4:00PM. A memorial service will take place at 2:00PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. RICHARDS,



RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements.



