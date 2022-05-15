RICKMON, Timothy M.



Timothy M. Rickmon, age 63, of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Kettering Health Main Campus in Dayton. He was born January 25, 1959, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Robert L. Rickmon and Delorous L. (Massie) Rickmon.



Tim was a proud veteran of the United States Army, and a distinguished member of Newson Missionary Church in St. Paris, OH. In his free time Tim enjoyed helping others, attending to his garden, sharpening his vast knife collection, as well as shooting his many guns.



Timothy is preceded in death by his parents, Robert (Delorous) Rickmon; sister Robin Lovell; brother, Robert Rickmon Jr.; and niece, Trisha Billings.



Timothy is survived by his son, Tymothy Rickmon; daughter, Andrea Rickmon; grandchildren, Alayna, Ava Rae, and Evelyn; brothers, Hobert Rickmon, Larry Rickmon, and Terry Rickmon (Chris); extended family; as well as a special friend, Cindi Powell.



A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. NOON at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Glenn Massie officiating.


