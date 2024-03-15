Riddle, Clifford

Riddle, Clifford Patrick

Clifford P. Riddle, 59, of Dayton, Ohio passed away at Hospice of Dayton on February 24, 2024. Clifford was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on March 28, 1964. He resided in Bessemer, Alabama prior to moving to Dayton, Ohio in 1997. He loved listening to music and shopping. He had a style of his own! He was affectionately known as Uncle Pat, Frog and C. Pretty. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel and Sally M Riddle, Grandmother Katie Nelson, and Niece Pamela English Strowder. He leaves to mourn his passing, his Sister, Katie M. Suesberry, his Nephew and Caregiver Christopher English, Nephews, Nathan (Gwen) English, Marion English and Morris (Crystal) English, Nieces Carla English, Pauletta English, Toya (Kenneth) Martin and Karen (Anthony) Jackson, and a host of great nieces and nephews.

A private memorial will be held with Family and Friends on March 16, 2024.

