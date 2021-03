RIDDLE, Daniel "Dan"



Passed away February 24, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio, and was born May 26, 1956, in Elyria, Ohio. He is survived by his brothers, Doug, Mark, and Craig (Barbara Rice) Riddle and several



nieces, nephews, family and friends. Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Phyllis Riddle; his sister, Carol



Riddle; and his sister-in-law, Susan Riddle. A special thanks to Mike Slightam and Tommy Kasel for their support.