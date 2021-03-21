RIDENOUR, Etta Louise



Age 76, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on January 23, 1945, the daughter of Pleas and Mamie (Thompson) Nunn. In December of 1984 she



married Ronald G. Ridenour. She was an employee of Woodland Manor for 20 years. Etta was a member of the Full



Gospel Church.



Survivors include her husband Ron; Children, Roy (Julie) Crank, Jean (Ralph) Simpson, Donnie Crank, Connie (Michael)



Wagner, and Mary (Denny) Gross; 17 grandchildren, two which she raised Tyler and Chelsea Jones; many great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Martha Kay Crank; a granddaughter, Jessica Jones; a sister, Phyllis Isaacs; a brother, Eddie Nunn.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Wednesday in the Full Gospel Church, 2117 Eaton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00pm on Tuesday at the church.



Memorials are suggested to Empowered Community Services, 7800 Gateway Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



