RIDENOUR, Glenn Lee



Age 80, of The Villages, Florida, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in The Villages. He was born in Troy, Ohio to John & Olive Ridenour on September 19, 1942. Glenn later moved to Port Washington, Wisconsin in 1981 and then The Village, Florida, in 2010. He served our country in the U.S. Navy and was an avid golfer. Glenn had served as past president and received the Melvin Jones Award at both the Port Washington Lions in Port Washington, WI and Lake Sumter Lions in the Villages, FL. Glenn was a proud member of the LV 5 Club. He is survived by his wife, Patsy A. Ridenour of The Villages, FL; son, Brian D. Ridenour of Columbus, OH; brother, Dale Ridenour (Pam) of Tipp City, OH; mother of his son, Janet Ridenour. The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, followed by a graveside service at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



