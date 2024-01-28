Ridenour, Pamela

RIDENOUR (Senseman), Pamela Jill



Age 75, of Tipp City, passed away January 21, 2024, in Greeneville, Ohio. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00  2:00 pm, Thursday, February 1, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Graveside committal will follow at 2:30 pm at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Pamela to the donor's favorite charity.



In the fall of 2023 Pam wrote her own obituary: "I was born March 23, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio. My parents, Warren and Phylis Senseman, both deceased, were caring and resourceful. My older brother Wayne, also deceased, lived in Colorado. I graduated Vandalia-Butler in 1966. I met Dale Ridenour, a good and kind man, on his first day home from Viet Nam serving in the marines. We were married on May 22, 1970 and had a very good life together. I would do it all again if I could. When we were young we went on cruises, ate out often and had two cute dogs. When we were older we played golf, took road trips and had a cat. I worked thirty years in graphic arts related businesses, last being Concept Imaging Group in Dayton. I then spent twenty years creating stoneware pottery in my private studio in Troy, Ohio. My close friends you can count on one hand but all my friends were good ones and greatly appreciated. As some may know, if you should find money on the ground it just might be me saying hello. Live your life, laugh a lot, and know when your funnel is full."



