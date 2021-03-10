RIDENOUR, William Earl



Died on February 20, 2021. Mr. Ridenour was born on July 23, 1936, in Springfield, Ohio, the last sibling of his family and the first to be born in a



hospital. Mr. Ridenour is survived by his wife, Barbara



Skillings Ridenour. He is also survived by their children:



William (Jean) Ridenour II (VA), Kirk Ridenour (OH), Rick (Mary Orisich) Ridenour (MA), and Kristin Warne (Witham, England). Also surviving are grandchildren: William (VA), Matt (Amanda) (VA), Andrew (TX),



Rachel (Josh) Schmidt (IN), Stephanie (Brandon) Ham (MO), Greg Ridenour (IL), and Kingsley Warne (England). Great-grandchildren include Rowan, Oliver, Eli, and Millie Ham (MO) and Reagan Schmidt (IN). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Ridenour was an Ohio State University graduate, a Marine Corps veteran, an avid golfer, and loved the worldwide trips that he and his wife shared. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles E. Ridenour, Jr. and



Erma Mae (Melrose) Ridenour, his in-laws Earl and Mary (Kirkham) Skillings, his siblings, Charles E. Ridenour, Jr. II, John (Jack) Douglas Ridenour, Martha Ridenour Haemmerle,



Marjorie (Pud) Ridenour Free, and Donald Ridenour. Also preceding him in death was a niece, Linda Ridenour Lindeman, and infant grandson William E. Ridenour III buried at Punchbowl in Hawaii. Private family services will be held at Ingling William & Lewis Funeral Home, but everyone is welcome to watch the livestream of the funeral on our Facebook page on Saturday, March 13, 2021, beginning at 1:00 p.m. William will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield. Funeral



