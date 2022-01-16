Hamburger icon
RIEBE, Mary

RIEBE, Mary Caroline

Lost her courageous battle with cancer Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the age of 81. First diagnosed in 2016, she enjoyed several cancer-free years before its return in 2021. Mary Carol was born September 21, 1940, to Thelma and Charles George. She moved to Michigan with her mother, returning to Dayton in 1976. She started working for Frigidare, where she met Charles Riebe, her future husband and the love of her life. Mary Carol left Frigidare, continuing her career at White

Consolidated. She will be missed deeply. Mary Carol is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her step-father, Michael Illich. Left to cherish her memory are her step-daughter, Lisa (Jack) Price; brothers Mike and Tom George; and cousins, Jim Tumbusch and Bob (Janine) Winters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am Tuesday, January 18 at St. Francis of Assisi in Centerville. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Carol's honor to the American Cancer

Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

