RIED, Barbara

REID, Barbara Pope



On Friday, November 20, 2020, Barbara Pope Reid of Oxford, Ohio, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 85, with her husband, Jim, by her side. Barbara was born on March 21, 1935, to Henry Clay and Hazel



(Curtis) Pope of Winchester, Kentucky. She was a family and marriage counselor at Family Services of Hamilton, Ohio, for nearly 30 years. Barbara was an avid reader, writer and storyteller. As a history and personal heritage enthusiast she often spoke of her family's history in Kentucky and England. She loved to spend time with her family, dogs and horse. She had a quick wit, and frequently made us howl with her sense of the absurd. In October of this year, she wrote her own



obituary:



"She lived, loved, laughed and cried



And then she died



For further information contact her on the other side."





Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Hazel Pope. She is survived by her husband James E. Reid, daughters, Elizabeth (Beth) Hand (Philip) Pace, Jennifer Ellen Reid, son James William (Karen) Reid, granddaughters, Alexandra Snowden Pace, Caroline Elizabeth Pace, Liza Reid and grandson, James Wesley Reid. No memorial service is planned for the immediate future. Her family will celebrate her life and hold her memories in our hearts always. Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family.