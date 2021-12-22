RIEDEL, Donald A.



Age 93, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was born in Hamilton on November 25, 1928, the son of Joseph and Agnes (Brickner) Riedel. Don was a graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School. SFC Riedel, US Army, served His country with honor during the Korean War. He was awarded the Army Occupation Medal (Japan) Combat Infantryman Badge; Korean Service Medal w/1 Silver Campaign Star; ROK Presideantal Unit Citation, 1951; UN Service Medal; GO#5, ORTC, APG, Md., 17 Apr 52; Purple Heart. On May 19, 1954, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Lois Ann Clair and they were blessed with six children. He was well known in the Millville and surrounding area as a founder of several successful businesses, was a very active member of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church and a Scoutmaster for many years. Don is survived by his children, Connie (Jim) Rigling, Joe (Jenny) Riedel, Donna Davis (Tony) and Tom (Amy) Riedel; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Riedel; two sons, Chris Riedel and Paul Riedel; sister, Evelyn Baker and brother, John "Jack" Riedel. Visitation will be at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com.

