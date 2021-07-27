RIEGLE, James R.



James Richard Riegle, age 57, of Tipp City, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Greenville, Ohio, on June 19, 1964, the son of Dolores Jean (Small) Riegle. He retired from Dave Arbogast GMC after several years of selling cars. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and mushroom hunting and has been a dedicated supporter of Animal Shelters for many years.



He is survived by his sisters, Anita (Bob) Tiller, Alaine (Rusty) Dunn and Theresa "Teri" Black; nieces and nephews, James Alexander, Jessica Alexander, Kerry (Charles) Seal, Karmon Stewart and Katie (Jesse) Young; great-nieces and nephews, Sophia, Averie, Tate, Ashlyn, Abbie, Arthur, Ann Marie,



Johnny, Ayden, Jase and Jayda; and his Golden Retriever Riley.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Karen Riegle in 2018.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, 6790 Webster St., Dayton, Ohio 45414. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.zerklefh.com