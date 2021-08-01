RIESS, Joseph Albert



Joseph Albert Riess, 77, primarily of Dayton, Ohio, and part time resident of San Antonio, Florida, passed away July 2, 2021. He was born July 3, 1943, in Wakefield, Massachusetts, to Warren and Irene Riess. Joe went to the University of



Dayton, earning a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He began his career at the Delco division of General



Motors, inventing products that led to several patents for GM. Later in his career, he struck out on his own, starting his own manufacturing company, which he managed for the past 30 years. He loved and appreciated antique glass art. He was an avid bridge player, earning the level of "Life Master" with the ACBL. He was always drawn to the water, whether it was at lake, at the ocean, or just at the pool. He loved boating, swimming, and lobster bisque. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.



Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Irene; twin brother, John; stepmother, Laura; and siblings: George, Claire, Gerard, and Paul.



Joe is survived by his spouse of 25 years, Beverley; children: John (Denise), Joy, JoAnne (Phil); stepchildren: Chris, Kim (Neil) and Jason; siblings: Robert (Marilyn), Rosemary, Jeanne Marie, Charles (Sharon), John (JoAnn), Peggy (Steven) and



Karen (Bill); ten grandchildren and his dog, Ava.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Cox Arboretum, Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 3 pm-6 pm.

