Rigg, Billie



Billie Louise Rigg, 97, passed away Thursday, August 28, 2024, following a brief time at Hospice of Dayton. Billie was born in Dayton in 1927 to the late William and Catherine Summers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Rigg; her sisters, June, Ruby, Betty, and Donna; her son-in-law Bill Welker; and her granddaughter Lori Adams. She is survived by her loving children Nancy Adams (Lowell), Marcia Welker, Bill (Amy Anderson), Mark (Debbie), and Debbie North (Scott); six grandchildren who adored her, Scott Welker (Dione), Amy Smith, Beth Welker, Kelli Strickland (Nancy), Justin, and Michelle Burgess (Aaron); as well as nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Jean Wean, as well as many nieces and nephews. Billie led a very full life and enjoyed good health to the end. She was married to the love of her life, Howard Rigg, for 58 years. She and Howard had a large group of friends, many of whom they met through the Classic Car Club of America, Antique Automobile Club of America, and Packards International. She was proud of raising five children while working part-time as a beauty salon receptionist. Billie was an excellent cook and loved making special meals for her family. She was the oldest living member of Belmont United Methodist Church. A gathering of friends will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd, on September 6, 2024 at 2 PM. Memorial service to follow at 3 PM. A private inurnment ceremony will be held at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Belmont UMC, 2701 S. Smithville Rd., or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.newcomerdayton.com.



