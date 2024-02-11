Riggle, Charles David



Charles David Riggle, age 82, a long-time resident of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away on January 31, 2024 at his residence at StoryPoint Troy assisted living in Troy, Ohio. He was born on June 25, 1941 in Coshocton, Ohio, the son of the late Charles Myron and Evelyn Marie Riggle. David graduated from Flushing High School in Flushing, Ohio in 1959. On October 12, 1963 he was married to Margaret Ellen Culbertson, of New Athens, Ohio before serving in the U.S. Army, being stationed in Germany. David had a career with the Colgate-Palmolive company that spanned 30 years, leading sales teams across the mid-west. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing the lakes across Ohio. After retiring, he kept busy with a small cottage in eastern Ohio, where he and his wife enjoyed hosting family and friends for reunions. He is proceeded in death by both of his parents, Myron and Evelyn, as well as his wife, Ellen. David is survived by his son, Charles Richard Riggle & daughter-in-law Carol of Tipp City, Ohio, and his grandchildren: Margaret Gretchen Riggle of Arlington, Virginia, Charles Taylor Riggle, and Robert Zachary Riggle, also of Tipp City. Additionally, he is survived by three brothers: John Steven Riggle (Karen) of Grand Haven, Michigan, Michael Edward Riggle (Linda) of Wooster, Ohio, and Richard Myron Riggle of Fairlawn, Ohio. There will be a private Celebration of Life ceremony planned at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Senecaville Presbyterian Church, 158 High St., Senecaville, OH 43780; East Columbus Community Church, 6926 Tussing Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068; or Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Rd. Suite 203, Dayton, OH 45490. To share a memory of David or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



