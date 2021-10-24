dayton-daily-news logo
RIGNEY, JAMES

RIGNEY, James Edward "Jim"

James Edward "Jim" Rigney, 73, of Springfield, passed away October 12, 2021, in his residence. He was born June 16, 1948, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of Gilbert Dustin and Pearlie Francis (Halley) Rigney. Jim enjoyed playing with his Xbox and riding the SCAT bus. Survivors include three brothers; Arthur W. (Rita) Hoefer, William M. Hoefer and Rudolph Pearl Hoefer and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers; Richard D. Hoefer and Willie E. Hoefer, a sister; Vickie Lee Hoefer and his parents. At Jim's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

