RILEY, Beverly Sue



76, of Springfield, went to be with her Savior on May 1st 2022. She was the youngest of three children of Richard



Gorton and Ada Grace Foster with her two sisters Patricia and Sandra. She had three sons with Michael Martin; Michael T., Kevin (Angie), Brian (Erin). She also had 9 grandchildren;



6 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and many others that loved her. During her lifetime, she retired from Eby Brown and enjoyed attending church with her sister Patty. Sue had a passion for country



music and dancing. When the grandchildren were young she loved playing in the pool and teaching them to swim. She has and always will be in our hearts and her smile and laughter will never be forgotten.

