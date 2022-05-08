dayton-daily-news logo
RILEY, Beverly

RILEY, Beverly Sue

76, of Springfield, passed away May 1, 2022, in her home. She was born October 31, 1945, in Springfield to the late Richard and Grace Gorton. Sue had retired from Eby Brown Co. She had been a member of the Abundant Life Church. She

enjoyed country line-dancing and had won many awards for it in the past. She also liked to crochet. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, William "Bill" Riley. Mrs. Riley was laid to rest in Vale Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

