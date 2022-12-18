RILEY, Billy R.



Age 79, of Germantown, passed away December 15, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 4-6 PM at the Germantown First Church of God, 760 Farmersville Pike, Germantown. Funeral services will be at the church on Wednesday, December 20, 2022, at 11:00am. Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home serving the family, online condolences can be left at www.arpprootfh.com.

