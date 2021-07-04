RILEY, Eva

RILEY (McIntosh),



Eva Carol



73, of Hamilton, passed away on June 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born June 6, 1948, in Hazard, KY, to the late Martha (Holland) and Albert McIntosh.



Eva married John Squire Riley in 1969. He passed away on March 24, 2021.



Eva enjoyed shopping, listening to Elvis Presley, spending time with her dog Bella, and cooking.



She will be deeply missed by her four children, Tina (Jay) Foister, Greg (Jackie) Riley, Michelle Riley, and Amanda (Brian) Teates; eight grandkids, Kerina, Chase, Dryden, Contessa, Evander, Kyle, Corey, and Caitlin; two great-grandkids, Denali and Paisley; two sisters, Gail (Donnie) Fraley, Betty (Bobby) Mullins; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and friends.



Eva was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 52 years, John Squire, brothers Booster, Taylor, and Herbie and sister Ann.



A visitation will be held from 12 PM to 2 PM on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, with the funeral to follow, at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may leave condolences at



www.rosehillfunerals.com