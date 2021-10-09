RILEY, Hadden S. "Scott"



HADDEN "SCOTT" S. RILEY, age 63, of Piqua, OH, passed away at 10:15 AM on Sunday,



October 3, 2021, in his



residence. Scott was born in Dayton, OH, on February 10, 1958, to Susan E. Besch of Tipp City, OH, and the late Hadden Richard Riley. He married Jonanne (Jackson) Riley in Troy, OH, on June 12, 1983, and she survives.



Scott is also survived by two sons: Hadden Jacob Riley, Piqua, OH, and Adam Wesley Weir and Jessie Ferguson, Tipp City, OH; two daughters: Robin Susan Riley, Los Angeles, CA, and Erica Sharp Williams, Wilmington, NC; two brothers: Kevin



Richard Riley, Vandalia, OH, and Mark Allen Riley, Englewood, OH; one sister: Jill Christine Hassler, Columbus, OH; seven grandchildren: Rinna Monroe Riley, Kloe Sharp, JT Sharp,



Dayton Sharp, AJ Sharp, and Madison Ferguson; and special family friend: Lina Shteiwi. He was preceded in death by his best friend, Charlie Brown.



Scott attended First Presbyterian Church of Troy. He worked for the family-owned Quality Beer Distribution in Dayton, OH, for over 20 years. Scott also worked for Land Air in Dayton for four years and was currently working at XPO Logistics in



Sidney, OH, for 28 years. Scott loved the outdoors, fishing, watching all sports, horse racing, and spending time with his family and beloved pets.



An outdoor memorial and celebration of "Big Daddy's" life will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at his home: 10741 St. Rt. 66, Piqua, Ohio 45356. The service will be held outdoors, please dress accordingly. His arrangements are in care of Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.



Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Ohio States University Cancer Center at The James, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210.



Condolences can be expressed to the family at



www.melcher-sowers.com