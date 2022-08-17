RILEY, John T. "Tom"



90 of Urbana, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on June 11, 1932, in Springfield, Ohio, to John and Ruth (McCabe) Riley. He loved his early years in Springfield attending St. Bernard School and Catholic Central High School and his neighborhood of family and many friends off East Main Street. He served two years in the Army during the Korean war. Tom had a wanderlust and traveled throughout most every state and beyond often hitchhiking in his younger years mostly out to the west coast. He married his beautiful, devoted wife, Dolores Lauer in 1956. He and Dolores continued to travel and have adventures as well as working side by side and raising a family of seven children together. Tom was self-employed as a cement/building contractor for over 60 years and never claimed to have retired, he was known for his tremendous work ethic and superb craftsmanship. He took pride in his work all over Springfield and beyond. He had an artistic flair and applied that to his concrete work and other areas. Tom was a true Irishman… a real character, a great storyteller who had a way with words and rhyme. He never met a stranger, he was quick witted, fun loving and adventurous and had a nickname for everyone. He was always optimistic, never complained and lived a life of thankfulness. Tom Riley loved the Lord and the Word of God and was always looking for an opportunity to share about Jesus. He would give out of need; being generous to all. He sacrificed much for his family and loved us all well. Tom attended Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship Church. Tom had been active with the Full Gospel Businessmen's Association, bible study and greatly enjoyed mission trips to Dagestan (Russia) and to Mexico. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dolores, and his children, Lori (Keith) Forrest, Linda (Todd) Sims, Luanne (Dave) Ridenour, LaDonna Anderson, Mike Riley, Melissa (Robert) Snyder, Marisue (Mark) Schmidt, 21 grandchildren: Brian (Lynne) Forrest, Kurt (Katie) Forrest, Jessica (Josh) Thomas, Riley Sims, Nicholas Sims, Kathryn Sims, Amanda Smith, Sharon Ridenour, Nathanael Ridenour, Cyrus (Megan) Ridenour, Megan (Joe) Risner, Jake Anderson, John Riley, Luke Snyder, Mathew Snyder, Mark Snyder, Elizabeth Snyder, Xavier Schmidt, Alexandria Schmidt and Lydia Schmidt and 18 great-grandchildren as well as beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Martha (Bolen) Kauffman, brother, Bill Riley and grandson, Garrett Anderson. His funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Mark Miller officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.

