Riley, Rita Mae



Rita Mae Riley, a beloved soul who touched the lives of many, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 18, 2024. She was born on March 12, 1937, in Aurora, Illinois, to her loving parents Jesse and Marietta (Larson) Poe. Rita was a devoted wife to Pastor Ronald Riley for over 66 years and a nurturing mother to her daughters, Ronda Castle, whom preceded her in death and Kimberly (William) Whittaker, and Jodi (Dante) Hocker. Her legacy continued through her grandchildren Caitlin (Jacob) Mershon, Riley Whittaker, Ryan (Mara) Castle, Brent (Rhian) Castle, Breana Hocker, as well as several great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her cherished sister, Cheryl Qualls. Known for her unwavering faith and kind spirit, Rita lived a life dedicated to her Lord and Savior. She stood by her husband as a preacher's dedicated wife and embodied compassion in all she did. Rita's tender-hearted nature endeared her to everyone she met; she was loved for her genuine kindness. In her leisure time, Rita found joy in spending precious moments with her family and uplifting others to follow the path of the Lord. She had a passion for prayer and regularly lifted up her family in faith. Rita also enjoyed the simple pleasures of shopping and never missed a good deal at Goodwill Thrift store. Rita will be fondly remembered as a faithful wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother who always put others before herself. Her memory will forever remain alive in the hearts of those who were privileged to know her. Visitation will be held on February 22, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center in Springfield. A Funeral Service will follow on February 22, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. Burial will take place at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com