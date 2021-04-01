RILEY, Susan

RILEY (nee Ozimek),



Susan M. "Sue"



Susan M. "Sue" Riley (nee Ozimek), age 62, of Springboro, OH, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at



Sycamore Medical Center in Miamisburg, OH, after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born in Erie, PA, and had been a resident of the Springboro area since 1999, moving from Erie. She was the best mother, wife, sister, daughter, daughter-in-law, and last but not least, Nana. She was an avid sports fan, cheering for Ohio State, the Cleveland Browns, and the Dayton Flyers



basketball team. She loved volunteering at Dayton Children's Hospital in her free time, and cherished her close bond with her grandson, James.



She is survived by her husband of 31 years Bill; children Robert, Brandon (Abby), and Megan; grandchildren James, Hollie; parents Peter and Patricia Ozimek of Erie, PA; brothers Dan Ozimek of Jamestown, NY, David (Kim) Ozimek of Girard, PA; many nieces and nephews.



Respecting social distancing and the wearing of masks, family will receive friends Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 5-7 pm at Bogner Family Funeral Home, 36625 Center Ridge Rd., North Ridgeville, OH. Funeral service Friday at 10 am in the funeral home. Rev. George Vrabel will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to LeiomyoSarcoma Direct Research Foundation (LMSDR)



www.lmsdr.org . For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com.

