Riley, William

William G. Riley, 82, of Springfield, passed away April 11, 2023 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. He was born February 1, 1941 in Springfield to the late William H. and Lena M. (Storer) Riley. Mr. Riley was a veteran of the US Army. He had retired from Speco Corp. and then worked at International Harvester for ten years. He enjoyed boxing and country line-dancing. Survivors include his two daughters, Melody Williams and Betty Farace; five grandsons; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Roberts; nephew, Donnie Roberts; and niece, Darlene Faryman. Mr. Riley was laid to rest in Vale Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

